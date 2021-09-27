Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $429.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,739. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

