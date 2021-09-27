NFTify (N1) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,534.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $709,313.30 and $5,534.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N1USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.