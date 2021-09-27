Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,749. American Software has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,962 shares of company stock worth $955,260 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 415.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Software by 284.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

