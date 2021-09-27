CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $609.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.80 and a 12 month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

