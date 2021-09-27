$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. 873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,609. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.