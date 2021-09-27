-$0.09 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million.

CDXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 143,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 232.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 68.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

