Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.