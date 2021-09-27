Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

