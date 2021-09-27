Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 4,123 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 515,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,812. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

