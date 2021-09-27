Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,679 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,211. The stock has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

