Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 46,772 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 87,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,172. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

