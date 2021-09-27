Twin Tree Management LP Has $10.39 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $124.58. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,066. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

