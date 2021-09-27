Atlantic Trust LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.98 on Monday, hitting $199.48. 13,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,641. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

