Highbridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,023 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMYT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $760.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of -0.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

