Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BCE were worth $781,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $50.84. 20,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,780. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

