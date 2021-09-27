Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.66. 4,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,896. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

