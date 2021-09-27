Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SIXGF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $$136.00 during trading on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.