Atlantic Trust LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.63 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.