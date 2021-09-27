Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 735 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atlantic Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,869. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $181.98 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

