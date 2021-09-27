Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.48. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,580. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $949,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Anterix by 74,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

