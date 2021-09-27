Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

