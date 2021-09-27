$153.31 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $153.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.76 million to $153.85 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $639.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,736. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $982.37 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.88.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,081 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

