Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $6.04 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00013840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $552.52 million and approximately $174.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00163496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00514363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 145,797,559 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.