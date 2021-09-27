Hord 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $821,132.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Hord has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $821,132.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

