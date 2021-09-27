THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,551.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $69,551.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.