-$0.60 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.72). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 33,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,442. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

