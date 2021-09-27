VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.19

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 9158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after buying an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 579.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 422,304 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

