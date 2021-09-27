Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.46

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 2792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several research firms have commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

