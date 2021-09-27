Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,327,241. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.