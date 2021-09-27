Bracebridge Capital LLC Buys Shares of 804,900 Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 804,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,000. Tio Tech A accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $20,000,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $3,579,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,500,000.

Shares of Tio Tech A stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,895. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

