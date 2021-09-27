285,632 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Acquired by Bracebridge Capital LLC

Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 11 Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $20,040,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,060,000.

GLHAU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

