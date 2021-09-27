Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,241 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,753 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

