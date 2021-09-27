Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.28. 10,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

