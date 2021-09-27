Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $945.72 million and $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00100054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.