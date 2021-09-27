Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,676 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

