$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $702.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,112. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

