Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0065

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $401,310.13 and approximately $26.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,494.92 or 0.99840492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.86 or 0.00821440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00369316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00253563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.