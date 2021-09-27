$641.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce sales of $641.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million.

ROL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

