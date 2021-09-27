$446.95 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $446.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.60 million to $447.30 million. Clarivate reported sales of $284.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $298,280,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarivate stock remained flat at $$23.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.