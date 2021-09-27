American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 72,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

AMT opened at $283.00 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

