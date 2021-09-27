Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$39.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saputo traded as low as C$32.01 and last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 32885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.37.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

