Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $223.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.