Highbridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 448.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 59.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,149,840 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLDR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,461. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

