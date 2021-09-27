Salient Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,282 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.59. 1,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

