Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Sells 290 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $348.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.20 and a 200-day moving average of $343.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

