U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Reduced by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,919,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,575,000 after buying an additional 1,006,318 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 625,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 46,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. 39,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.