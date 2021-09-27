Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 348,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

ERES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

