CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 48,127 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,524,656 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 48,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $47,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

