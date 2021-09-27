Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Position Boosted by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Environmental Impact Acquisition worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,706,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

