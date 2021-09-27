IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Trimmed by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $261.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.03 and a 1 year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.